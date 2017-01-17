Septic systems pollute waters across Michigan
The Detroit Free Press reports more than 1 million of the individual waste disposal systems that don't connect to a city sewer line still remain in the state. A 2015 published research study from Michigan State University found E. coli from humans in all of the 64 rivers studied in the Lower Peninsula.
