Septic systems pollute waters across ...

Septic systems pollute waters across Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

The Detroit Free Press reports more than 1 million of the individual waste disposal systems that don't connect to a city sewer line still remain in the state. A 2015 published research study from Michigan State University found E. coli from humans in all of the 64 rivers studied in the Lower Peninsula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petoskey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Religion of Politics. Aug '16 venus flytrap 1
Petoskey Police (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phil Hoffman 1
News Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11) Jun '16 muessig1 2
Attention youth... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Richard 1
News 100 years ago in Michigan, WWI loomed and Hemin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News Michigan hotel plans novel Hemingway weekend (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News 1st Ernest Hemingway weekend planned on Michiga... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
See all Petoskey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petoskey Forum Now

Petoskey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petoskey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Petoskey, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,085,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC