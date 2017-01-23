Man reaches plea agreement in fire at Michigan ski resort
A man who authorities say ran from a security guard and sprayed a fire extinguisher at him during a major fire at a northern Michigan ski resort has reached a plea agreement. The Emmet County prosecutor's office says 31-year-old David Soltysiak of Petoskey pleaded no contest Friday to second-degree arson and felonious assault.
