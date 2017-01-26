Man pleads no contest to setting devastating fire at Boyne Highlands

A man who ran from a fire scene at Boyne Highlands resort, spraying a security officer with a fire extinguisher, pleaded no-contest Friday, Jan. 20, to second-degree arson. David Soltysiak, 31, of Petoskey, also pleaded no-contest to felonious assault for spraying the officer in the face with the fire extinguisher.

