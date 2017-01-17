Fall stocking effort pushes Michigan DNR fish total over 34 million for 2016
Ten species of fish totaling 300,000 were stocked in Michigan waters in the fall of 2016 the Michigan DNR announced Thursday. "It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will provide enhanced opportunities throughout Michigan," DNR Fish Production Manager Ed Eisch said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petoskey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Religion of Politics.
|Aug '16
|venus flytrap
|1
|Petoskey Police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phil Hoffman
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Attention youth... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Richard
|1
|100 years ago in Michigan, WWI loomed and Hemin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|Michigan hotel plans novel Hemingway weekend (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|1st Ernest Hemingway weekend planned on Michiga... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petoskey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC