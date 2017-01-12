Dog saves injured owner from freezing...

Dog saves injured owner from freezing to death in the snow

Wednesday Jan 11

A Michigan man says his dog saved his life after he slipped and fell in 20-degree weather on New Year's Eve. What was supposed to be a night of celebrations quickly turned into a nightmare for a northern Michigan man as he laid helpless in the snow for nearly 20 hours on New Year's Eve.

