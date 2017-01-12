Dog saves injured owner from freezing to death in the snow
A Michigan man says his dog saved his life after he slipped and fell in 20-degree weather on New Year's Eve. What was supposed to be a night of celebrations quickly turned into a nightmare for a northern Michigan man as he laid helpless in the snow for nearly 20 hours on New Year's Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petoskey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Religion of Politics.
|Aug '16
|venus flytrap
|1
|Petoskey Police (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phil Hoffman
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Attention youth... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Richard
|1
|100 years ago in Michigan, WWI loomed and Hemin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|Michigan hotel plans novel Hemingway weekend (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|1st Ernest Hemingway weekend planned on Michiga... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petoskey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC