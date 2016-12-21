Man charged with spraying fire extinguisher at Boyne guard
Authorities say a man ran from a security guard and sprayed a fire extinguisher at him during a major fire at a northern Michigan ski resort. The Petoskey News-Review says David Soltysiak has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
