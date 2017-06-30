Woman dies after fire at apartments f...

Woman dies after fire at apartments for seniors in Petersburg

One person has died and more were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment facility for seniors in Petersburg on Monday night. The fire broke out around 9 p.m. at 214 S. Sycamore St. When crews arrived, they found smoke inside the building.

