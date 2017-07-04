2 injured after shots fired at party in Dinwiddie County
Just before 12:30 a.m., authorities responded to a home in the 16000 block of Hamilton Arms Road in the DeWitt area of the county for a report of a disturbance. When police arrived at the home, they found a large private party was in progress and it was reported that a number of gunshots had been fired.
