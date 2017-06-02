Woman in custody after firing multipl...

Woman in custody after firing multiple shots during standoff with Dinwiddie deputies

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A Petersburg woman is facing several charges after she fired multiple shots during a standoff with sheriff's deputies in Dinwiddie County on Friday. At around 6:45 a.m., the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office says they received a call for an armed person in the 26000 block of Perkins Road in the eastern part of Dinwiddie County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Petersburg woman buys smaller water meter to re... May 25 Sam 1
Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11) Mar '17 Too fast eddie 48
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Mansion Hiller 8
News Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sam 1
News What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Steve69 1
News Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16) Sep '16 True Judgement 1
Flyers put on windshields should be banned !!! (Sep '09) Sep '16 MickeyMickey 25
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,544 • Total comments across all topics: 281,539,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC