When it rains it still pours, but it doesn't dampen spirits at the Craft Beer Festival
The 2nd Annual Wonder City Craft Beer Festival kicked-off last Saturday in downtown Hopewell upon the grassy, sloped fields that used to be the home to the original Patrick Copeland Elementary School. While many may remember the original footprint of that red bricked structure, no one would have ever suspected that it had ever been there had they seen the tents and crowds gathered on the slanted greens gently descending toward the wooded banks of the Appomattox River trailhead not far away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hopewell News.
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are you missing your local boy Scott Stein aka ...
|Tue
|local nut
|1
|Review: Speedy Cars Inc (Apr '14)
|Tue
|Anoymous
|4
|Petersburg woman buys smaller water meter to re...
|May '17
|Sam
|1
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Mansion Hiller
|8
|Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|sam
|1
|What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Steve69
|1
|Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|True Judgement
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC