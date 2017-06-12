VA City Secures Funding for Fire and ...

VA City Secures Funding for Fire and Police Vehicles

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: FireHouse.com

The city of Petersburg, VA, has secured funding to purchase new vehicles for the fire and police departments at a cost of roughly $2.75 million. June 11--PETERSBURG, VA-- A saga that has lasted several months will finally come to a close as Petersburg city officials have secured funding for much-needed police and fire vehicles for the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Petersburg woman buys smaller water meter to re... May 25 Sam 1
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Mansion Hiller 8
News Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sam 1
News What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Steve69 1
News Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16) Sep '16 True Judgement 1
Flyers put on windshields should be banned !!! (Sep '09) Sep '16 MickeyMickey 25
News Historic tax credits entice Petersburg investor... (Sep '16) Sep '16 True Judgement 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,849 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC