Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, June 1, 2017 - " June 08, 2017

Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, June 1, 2017

On 06/01/2017, Deputy Buccola arrested Robert Allen Jackson Jr. of Spotsylvania for Grand Larceny, and Obtaining Money under False Pretenses in the 6800 Block of Marye Road. On 06/01/2017, Deputy C. Lee arrested Damonte R. Fauntroy of Stafford for shoplifting in the 3100 block of Plank Road.

