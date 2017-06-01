Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, June 1, 2017 - " June 08, 2017
On 06/01/2017, Deputy Buccola arrested Robert Allen Jackson Jr. of Spotsylvania for Grand Larceny, and Obtaining Money under False Pretenses in the 6800 Block of Marye Road. On 06/01/2017, Deputy C. Lee arrested Damonte R. Fauntroy of Stafford for shoplifting in the 3100 block of Plank Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Urban Exploration
|2 hr
|burg_diver
|1
|Petersburg woman buys smaller water meter to re...
|May 25
|Sam
|1
|Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Too fast eddie
|48
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Mansion Hiller
|8
|Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|sam
|1
|What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Steve69
|1
|Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|True Judgement
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC