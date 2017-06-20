Shootout unfolds in Petersburg neighborhood, near children playing in yard
A Petersburg neighborhood is reeling after shots rang out in the middle of the street while children were playing nearby in their front yards. Witnesses say a gun battle unfolded at the intersection of Ferndale Avenue and Grigg Street when two SUV's drove up beside each other.
