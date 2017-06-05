Petersburg student suspended after he says he was standing up to a bully
A Petersburg father contacted 12 On Your Side because he was angry over bullying that he says went too far at Petersburg High. Eleventh grader Michael Thompson Jr. was suspended for the rest of the school year after his dad says he confronted a student he claims was taunting him all year long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Petersburg woman buys smaller water meter to re...
|May 25
|Sam
|1
|Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Too fast eddie
|48
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Mansion Hiller
|8
|Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|sam
|1
|What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Steve69
|1
|Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|True Judgement
|1
|Flyers put on windshields should be banned !!! (Sep '09)
|Sep '16
|MickeyMickey
|25
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC