Petersburg 5-year-old put on wrong bu...

Petersburg 5-year-old put on wrong bus, winds up miles away from home

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTVR Richmond

A five-year-old student's first ever bus ride may be her last for a while, her mom said. Kayla Salamone told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that her daughter made it to Walnut Hill Elementary school just fine, but the two block bus ride home turned into quite the ordeal when the young student ended up miles away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Speedy Cars Inc (Apr '14) 1 hr bulk 5
Are you missing your local boy Scott Stein aka ... Tue local nut 1
News Petersburg woman buys smaller water meter to re... May '17 Sam 1
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Mansion Hiller 8
News Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sam 1
News What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Steve69 1
News Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16) Sep '16 True Judgement 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,426 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC