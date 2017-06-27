Petersburg 5-year-old put on wrong bus, winds up miles away from home
A five-year-old student's first ever bus ride may be her last for a while, her mom said. Kayla Salamone told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that her daughter made it to Walnut Hill Elementary school just fine, but the two block bus ride home turned into quite the ordeal when the young student ended up miles away.
