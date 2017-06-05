Man arrested minutes after Suntrust B...

Man arrested minutes after Suntrust Bank robbery in Petersburg

Read more: WTVR Richmond

Officers responded to a holdup alarm at the SunTrust Bank located at 1340 W. Washington Street, at approximately 2:35 p.m. Upon arrival, bank staff told police the robbery occurred after a man presented a note demanding money from a teller. After receiving cash, police say the suspect fled the scene.

