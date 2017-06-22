Here's where free meals are available...

Here's where free meals are available for kids this summer in Petersburg

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WTVR Richmond

"Petersburg City Public Schools began offering free breakfasts and lunches to every student every school day [in 2014]," a schools spokesperson said. "Access to free breakfasts and lunches continues even when schools are closed for the summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are you missing your local boy Scott Stein aka ... 6 hr local nut 1
Review: Speedy Cars Inc (Apr '14) 11 hr Anoymous 4
News Petersburg woman buys smaller water meter to re... May '17 Sam 1
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Mansion Hiller 8
News Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sam 1
News What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Steve69 1
News Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16) Sep '16 True Judgement 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,624 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC