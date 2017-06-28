Court docs: Ex-Petersburg attorney as...

Court docs: Ex-Petersburg attorney asked aid to buy burner phone used in phony threat

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Court documents state that Telfair told investigators he had received a racist threat over the phone back on February 16, 2016 and a decision was made to cancel the City Council meeting that evening for safety reasons. But upon further investigation, detectives obtained surveillance video for that same day, showing the Clerk of Council, Nykesha Jackson purchasing a pre-paid cell phone, or burner phone inside a Family Dollar.

Read more at WTVR Richmond.

