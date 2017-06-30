BYO Butts wins big at 'Get Your Butts to Broadway' competition
Many people got their Butts to Broadway for the fourth annual festival held in downtown Hopewell Saturday, and even one group suggestion's that you bring your own Butts garnered them accolades at the evening's festivities. The BYO Butts 'Bring Your Own Butts,' won the grand championship award their first time competing.
