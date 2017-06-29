1 suspect arrested, second sought in ...

1 suspect arrested, second sought in Chesterfield convenience store robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Police have arrested one man and are still seeking a second man in connection with the robbery of the Jefferson Express convenience store. Police said two men entered the business, located at 16638 Jefferson Davis Highway, at about 12:05 p.m. on June 27 and walked around the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Petersburg woman buys smaller water meter to re... May '17 Sam 1
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Mansion Hiller 8
News Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sam 1
News What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Steve69 1
News Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16) Sep '16 True Judgement 1
Flyers put on windshields should be banned !!! (Sep '09) Sep '16 MickeyMickey 25
News Historic tax credits entice Petersburg investor... (Sep '16) Sep '16 True Judgement 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,286 • Total comments across all topics: 282,194,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC