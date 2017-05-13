Whata s happening this weekend in RVA, 5/13-14
You can start celebrating Mother's Day a day early! On Saturday Pamplin Historical Park is hosting a Mother's Day Tea where "ladies and gentlemen" in period dress will teach you what life was like for women in the 19th century. You'll also get to enjoy gourmet tea and tasty treats, plus live music and even a fashion show.
