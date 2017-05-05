Suspected robber, getaway driver arrested in Chesterfield bank heist

Police have arrested the man who allegedly robbed a Chesterfield County bank last month along with his alleged getaway driver. Police said 34-year-old Corey L. Adams walked into the Wells Fargo Bank at 13241 Rivers Bend Boulevard and handed a teller a note demanding money on Friday, April 14. Police said once the suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran off on foot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.