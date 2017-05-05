Suspected robber, getaway driver arre...

Suspected robber, getaway driver arrested in Chesterfield bank heist

Friday May 5 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Police have arrested the man who allegedly robbed a Chesterfield County bank last month along with his alleged getaway driver. Police said 34-year-old Corey L. Adams walked into the Wells Fargo Bank at 13241 Rivers Bend Boulevard and handed a teller a note demanding money on Friday, April 14. Police said once the suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran off on foot.

