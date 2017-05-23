Petersburg woman buys smaller water meter to reduce rising bill
After more than 10 years in her Petersburg home, Carol Adams has learned she had a one inch water meter versus the typical 5/8ths meter. While it may seem like a small difference, the discrepancy means her monthly bill will almost triple from what she has been paying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Mom
|111
|Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Too fast eddie
|48
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Mansion Hiller
|8
|Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|sam
|1
|What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Steve69
|1
|Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|True Judgement
|1
|Flyers put on windshields should be banned !!! (Sep '09)
|Sep '16
|MickeyMickey
|25
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC