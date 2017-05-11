Petersburg Public Schools needs locations to feed students this summer
You can help make sure that no child goes hungry this summer by being part of Petersburg's Summer Food Service Program. Petersburg City Public Schools is seeking community groups and sites to serve as summer locations where children can come for free breakfasts and lunches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
