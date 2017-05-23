New Chief Rubin Sees 'Great Opportunity' in VA City
Former Atlanta and Washington D.C. Fire Chief Dennis Rubin says he sees "a great opportunity" in his new role as chief in Petersburg. May 21--PETERSBURG, VA-- The city took a step at stabilizing one of its most important institutions several weeks ago when they hired Dennis Rubin as fire chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
