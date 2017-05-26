Man charged with robbing the same Pet...

Man charged with robbing the same Petersburg bank twice

Friday May 26 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Petersburg Police arrested Trevon D. Randolph of Prince George County Thursday in connection with a robbery that happened at the BB&T Bank in the 3300 block of South Crater Road Thursday. Police said that they believe Randolph to be the same suspect who robbed that same bank a week earlier on May 18. Police said they were able to locate Randolph based on a phone tip after he entered the bank with a note demanding currency and implied that he had a weapon.

