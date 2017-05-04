Kill Bill Meets Star Wars: A Petersbu...

It's a long way from Okinawa to Petersburg, but that's where you'll now find the three swords - the Bride's, Budd's and the demon sword - from Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill." Culled from Petersburg resident Eddie Woodmancy's costume and prop collection, a new exhibit, "Lights, Camera, Action: 20 Years of Collecting Movie Memorabilia" at the Petersburg Area Arts League, allows visitors to indulge their inner film geeks.

