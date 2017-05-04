Kill Bill Meets Star Wars: A Petersburg Collector Shows Off Quirky Movie Memorabilia in a New Exh...
It's a long way from Okinawa to Petersburg, but that's where you'll now find the three swords - the Bride's, Budd's and the demon sword - from Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill." Culled from Petersburg resident Eddie Woodmancy's costume and prop collection, a new exhibit, "Lights, Camera, Action: 20 Years of Collecting Movie Memorabilia" at the Petersburg Area Arts League, allows visitors to indulge their inner film geeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Too fast eddie
|48
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Mansion Hiller
|8
|Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|sam
|1
|What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Steve69
|1
|Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|True Judgement
|1
|Flyers put on windshields should be banned !!! (Sep '09)
|Sep '16
|MickeyMickey
|25
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC