Diversions, week of May 25, 2017
The annual VFW Post #9501 Memorial Day Service is set for Sunday, May 28 at 3p.m. This event will be held at the VFW Building on Route 30, four miles north of Route 360 at Central Garage in King William, Virginia. The keynote speaker will be Rev.
