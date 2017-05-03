City confiscates 500 cigarette packs ...

City confiscates 500 cigarette packs from Petersburg gas station

Wednesday May 3 Read more: WTVR Richmond

A team of investigators walked out of the Valero gas station on South Crater Road in Petersburg with about 500 packs of cigarettes stuffed into garbage bags. The city confiscated the cigarette packs after an investigation revealed the cigarettes were being sold without the city's cigarette stamp on them.

