Chesterfield Police launch death investigation after body found in Appomattox River
The male victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was found in the river and pulled to shore close to Johnson Alley and Grove Avenue in Petersburg. Police are working with The Office of the Medical Examiner to positively identify the body and make notification to next of kin.
