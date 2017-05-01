a oeThis is life threateninga : Peter...

a oeThis is life threateninga : Petersburg fire hydrants out of commission for months

Petersburg residents are fuming after learning some fire hydrants in the city are not working. Some of them have been known to be faulty for months and are still out of service.

