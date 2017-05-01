Virginia man charged with pot possession
Not wearing a seat belt led to the arrest of a Petersburg, Va., man on charges including pot possession, police said. Cody A. Guy, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
