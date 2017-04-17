VA: Feds Propose Moving Amtrak Station Out of Ettrick

April 15--COLONIAL HEIGHTS -- Federal officials studying the best location for a new passenger rail station in the Tri-Cities have released their recommendation -- and it's not the existing Amtrak location in Ettrick. The Federal Railroad Administration has released a draft of an environmental assessment of four possible locations for a new "multimodal station for current intercity passenger rail service through Petersburg," and their "preferred alternative" is a site on the Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

