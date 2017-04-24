VA City Asks Citizens to Help Pay for...

VA City Asks Citizens to Help Pay for Emergency Vehicles

April 21--PETERSBURG, VA -- City officials are being forced to turn to some unlikely heroes to make sure the city's fire and EMS services receive much needed new vehicles. Because of the city's financial crisis, officials are making a deal with private citizens who can front the cost for new emergency vehicles.

