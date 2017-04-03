Richard Bland College announces new f...

Richard Bland College announces new financial aid for Virginia scholars

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Richard Bland College of William and Mary in Petersburg is offering a new financial aid program for high-performing students in Virginia. It could save recipients up to 80 percent on tuition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11) Mar 29 Too fast eddie 49
Stolen Wheel Caps? Feb '17 Aries 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan '17 Kashus Klay 113
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Mansion Hiller 8
News Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... Oct '16 sam 1
News What's behind the constant running water at bus... Oct '16 Steve69 1
News Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16) Sep '16 True Judgement 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,240 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC