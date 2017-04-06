Probation office move into neighborho...

Probation office move into neighborhood upsets Petersburg residents

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Residents and city council members are upset after the office for the Department of Corrections Probation was relocated into a residential area. The Mayor said that while the state-owned building, on Park Avenue, just one block off Crater Road, was empty -- it is no place for this type of office.

