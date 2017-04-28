Parents concerned after nearly 100 vu...

Parents concerned after nearly 100 vultures roost near school

Friday Apr 28

Residents who live near Robert E. Lee Elementary in Petersburg, Virginia, say vultures have become such a problem that they avoid the school when they can . "I'm scared that one of those birds is going to come down and try to attack something or somebody or a child," she said.

