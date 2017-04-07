Law enforcement nab 13 wanted convict...

Law enforcement nab 13 wanted convicts in Henrico, Richmond and Petersburg

Thirteen convicted felons, including 11 non-compliant sex offenders, were arrested in three days during a multi-jurisdictional operation by U.S. Marshals and the Virginia State Police. A Dinwiddie man, who was a violent sex offender, was arrested for 10 outstanding warrants for sex offenses, of which included rape and abduction.

