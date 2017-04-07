Law enforcement nab 13 wanted convicts in Henrico, Richmond and Petersburg
Thirteen convicted felons, including 11 non-compliant sex offenders, were arrested in three days during a multi-jurisdictional operation by U.S. Marshals and the Virginia State Police. A Dinwiddie man, who was a violent sex offender, was arrested for 10 outstanding warrants for sex offenses, of which included rape and abduction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11)
|Mar 29
|Too fast eddie
|49
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Mansion Hiller
|8
|Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur...
|Oct '16
|sam
|1
|What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Steve69
|1
|Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|True Judgement
|1
|Flyers put on windshields should be banned !!! (Sep '09)
|Sep '16
|MickeyMickey
|25
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC