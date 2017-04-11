Hopewell company donates mattresses t...

Hopewell company donates mattresses to Petersburg firefighters

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Custom Comfort Mattresses owner Justin Faison saw the fire department badly needed new mattresses, so he stepped in to make that happen. "My dad, David Faison, is a retired firefighter and I have friends at the Parker Stree tStation who said they needed new mattresses," Faison said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11) Mar 29 Too fast eddie 49
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan '17 Kashus Klay 113
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Mansion Hiller 8
News Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... Oct '16 sam 1
News What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Steve69 1
News Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16) Sep '16 True Judgement 1
Flyers put on windshields should be banned !!! (Sep '09) Sep '16 MickeyMickey 25
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC