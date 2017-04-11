Hopewell company donates mattresses to Petersburg firefighters
Custom Comfort Mattresses owner Justin Faison saw the fire department badly needed new mattresses, so he stepped in to make that happen. "My dad, David Faison, is a retired firefighter and I have friends at the Parker Stree tStation who said they needed new mattresses," Faison said.
