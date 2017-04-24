Former Atlanta, DC fire chief hired in Petersburg, Virginia
Officials in the city of 32,000 announced Tuesday that Dennis Rubin will take over as chief of the Petersburg Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services Department. Rubin served four years as fire chief in Atlanta and another four years as Washington's fire chief.
