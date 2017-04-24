Former Atlanta, DC fire chief hired i...

Former Atlanta, DC fire chief hired in Petersburg, Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Officials in the city of 32,000 announced Tuesday that Dennis Rubin will take over as chief of the Petersburg Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services Department. Rubin served four years as fire chief in Atlanta and another four years as Washington's fire chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justice for Patty the pitbull 39 min Colorado outsider 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Apr 21 Mom 111
Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11) Mar 29 Too fast eddie 48
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Mansion Hiller 8
News Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sam 1
News What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Steve69 1
News Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16) Sep '16 True Judgement 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC