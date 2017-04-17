FedEx truck crash knocks out power to...

FedEx truck crash knocks out power to Petersburg school

Monday Apr 17

Classes at Robert E. Lee Elementary School, on Gibbons Avenue in Petersburg, have been moved to the gym and cafeteria after a morning crash knocked out power to most of the school. "The area surrounding Robert E. Lee Elementary School has lost electricity because of a traffic accident," according to a Petersburg City Public Schools spokesperson.

