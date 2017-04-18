City Council Postpones Vote on Tax In...

City Council Postpones Vote on Tax Increase

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Hopewell News

Hopewell City Council held a public hearing regarding its real estate tax rate on April 11. Though some anticipated a lengthy discussion between constituents and the administration on whether the city should raise its real estate tax or take other elements into consideration, what actually happened was surprising to say the least. As Mayor Jackie Shornak opened the public hearing for residents to raise their concerns, no one stepped forward.

