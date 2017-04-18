City Council Postpones Vote on Tax Increase
Hopewell City Council held a public hearing regarding its real estate tax rate on April 11. Though some anticipated a lengthy discussion between constituents and the administration on whether the city should raise its real estate tax or take other elements into consideration, what actually happened was surprising to say the least. As Mayor Jackie Shornak opened the public hearing for residents to raise their concerns, no one stepped forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hopewell News.
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|Mom
|114
|Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11)
|Mar 29
|Too fast eddie
|49
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Mansion Hiller
|8
|Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur...
|Oct '16
|sam
|1
|What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Steve69
|1
|Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|True Judgement
|1
|Flyers put on windshields should be banned !!! (Sep '09)
|Sep '16
|MickeyMickey
|25
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC