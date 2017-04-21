Arrest made in murder outside Petersburg 7-Eleven
On April 20, Parrish was indicted for First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony for the murder of Michael Ward. Ward, of Chesterfield, was killed March 30 outside the 7-Eleven on South Crater Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11)
|Mar 29
|Too fast eddie
|48
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Mansion Hiller
|8
|Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|sam
|1
|What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Steve69
|1
|Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|True Judgement
|1
|Flyers put on windshields should be banned !!! (Sep '09)
|Sep '16
|MickeyMickey
|25
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC