Arrest made in murder outside Petersburg 7-Eleven

Friday Apr 21

On April 20, Parrish was indicted for First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony for the murder of Michael Ward. Ward, of Chesterfield, was killed March 30 outside the 7-Eleven on South Crater Road.

