Arrest for shots fired on West Water ...

Arrest for shots fired on West Water Street

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

On 04/25/2017, the Charlottesville Police Department arrested Kevin Lee Grace a twenty two year old male from Petersburg, Virginia in connection to the shots fired incident that occurred on 04/22/2017 at approximately 9:25pm in the 200 block of West Water St. Grace was developed as a suspect through our investigation and warrants were obtained by the investigating officer on 04/25/2017. Grace was arrested on the same date without incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justice for Patty the pitbull Fri Colorado outsider 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Apr 21 Mom 111
Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11) Mar '17 Too fast eddie 48
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Mansion Hiller 8
News Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sam 1
News What's behind the constant running water at bus... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Steve69 1
News Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16) Sep '16 True Judgement 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,613 • Total comments across all topics: 280,659,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC