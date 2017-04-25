Arrest for shots fired on West Water Street
On 04/25/2017, the Charlottesville Police Department arrested Kevin Lee Grace a twenty two year old male from Petersburg, Virginia in connection to the shots fired incident that occurred on 04/22/2017 at approximately 9:25pm in the 200 block of West Water St. Grace was developed as a suspect through our investigation and warrants were obtained by the investigating officer on 04/25/2017. Grace was arrested on the same date without incident.
