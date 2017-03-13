Shooting victim found on front porch; search underway for gunman
Police are looking for the person who shot a man at home along the 2000 block of Ferndale Avenue in Petersburg on Monday afternoon. The shooting victim, who was found on the front porch, was flown to VCU Medical Center with injuries considered to be life threatening.
