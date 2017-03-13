Shooting victim found on front porch;...

Shooting victim found on front porch; search underway for gunman

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WTVR Richmond

Police are looking for the person who shot a man at home along the 2000 block of Ferndale Avenue in Petersburg on Monday afternoon. The shooting victim, who was found on the front porch, was flown to VCU Medical Center with injuries considered to be life threatening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hopewell Sheriff's Office Unprofessionalism (May '10) Feb 22 let it die 38
Stolen Wheel Caps? Feb 19 Aries 1
Night classes Feb 15 Bewildered bob 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan '17 Kashus Klay 113
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Mansion Hiller 8
News Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... Oct '16 sam 1
News What's behind the constant running water at bus... Oct '16 Steve69 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC