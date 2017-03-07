Petersburg woman devastated after dog killed an hour after she surrendered it to shelter
Vanessa Thomas had a change of heart after she surrendered her dog to the Petersburg Animal Shelter Monday morning, but when returned to claim her companion of five years, she learned the dog had been euthanized. Thomas said she had fallen on hard times and decided Monday she could no longer care of her female pit bull Patty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hopewell Sheriff's Office Unprofessionalism (May '10)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|38
|Stolen Wheel Caps?
|Feb 19
|Aries
|1
|Night classes
|Feb 15
|Bewildered bob
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Mansion Hiller
|8
|Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur...
|Oct '16
|sam
|1
|What's behind the constant running water at bus...
|Oct '16
|Steve69
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC