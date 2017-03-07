Petersburg woman devastated after dog...

Petersburg woman devastated after dog killed an hour after she surrendered it to shelter

Tuesday Mar 7

Vanessa Thomas had a change of heart after she surrendered her dog to the Petersburg Animal Shelter Monday morning, but when returned to claim her companion of five years, she learned the dog had been euthanized. Thomas said she had fallen on hard times and decided Monday she could no longer care of her female pit bull Patty.

