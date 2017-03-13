Petersburg officer shoots and wounds gunman firing weapon during disturbance outside store
A Petersburg police officer shot and wounded a man early today who authorities said was firing a weapon and involved in a disturbance involving a group of a "couple hundred" people outside a service station on South Crater Road.
