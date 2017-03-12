Petersburg Bar goes up in flames
The State Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine what caused a Petersburg bar to go up in flames. Firefighters spotted heavy smoke and flames pouring from the top of Outlaws Bar and Grill in the 3700 block of South Crater Road around 2:05 am Sunday Morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hopewell Sheriff's Office Unprofessionalism (May '10)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|38
|Stolen Wheel Caps?
|Feb 19
|Aries
|1
|Night classes
|Feb 15
|Bewildered bob
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Mansion Hiller
|8
|Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur...
|Oct '16
|sam
|1
|What's behind the constant running water at bus...
|Oct '16
|Steve69
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC