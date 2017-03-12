Petersburg Bar goes up in flames

Petersburg Bar goes up in flames

Sunday Mar 12

The State Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine what caused a Petersburg bar to go up in flames. Firefighters spotted heavy smoke and flames pouring from the top of Outlaws Bar and Grill in the 3700 block of South Crater Road around 2:05 am Sunday Morning.

