Michael Andrew Graham & Christina Dawn Joyner

The marriage of Miss Christina Dawn Joyner of Chesterfield, Virginia, daughter of Virginia Pierce Joyner and the late Don Wayne Joyner, and stepdaughter of Mr. Gilbert Everett Schill Jr., to Mr. Michael Andrew Graham of Petersburg, Virginia, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Joseph Graham of Petersburg, took place October 29, 2016, at Cannon Memorial Chapel at the University of Richmond. The Reverend Doctor David Burhans officiated.

