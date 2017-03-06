Michael Andrew Graham & Christina Dawn Joyner
The marriage of Miss Christina Dawn Joyner of Chesterfield, Virginia, daughter of Virginia Pierce Joyner and the late Don Wayne Joyner, and stepdaughter of Mr. Gilbert Everett Schill Jr., to Mr. Michael Andrew Graham of Petersburg, Virginia, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Joseph Graham of Petersburg, took place October 29, 2016, at Cannon Memorial Chapel at the University of Richmond. The Reverend Doctor David Burhans officiated.
Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hopewell Sheriff's Office Unprofessionalism (May '10)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|38
|Stolen Wheel Caps?
|Feb 19
|Aries
|1
|Night classes
|Feb 15
|Bewildered bob
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Mansion Hiller
|8
|Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur...
|Oct '16
|sam
|1
|What's behind the constant running water at bus...
|Oct '16
|Steve69
|1
