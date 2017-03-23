Investigators raid 2 car dealerships,...

Investigators raid 2 car dealerships, residence in Tri-Cities

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WTVR Richmond

A search warrant was executed at Tri-City Auto Sales located in the 300 block of the Boulevard in Colonial Heights. CBS 6 was on the scene when investigators removed a computer and other items from the business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tickets on 295, over $150,000.00 per month, 100... (Apr '11) 14 hr Too fast eddie 49
Stolen Wheel Caps? Feb '17 Aries 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan '17 Kashus Klay 113
Corruption / Illegal Acts by City Officials an... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Mansion Hiller 8
News Belton out as interim city manager in Petersbur... Oct '16 sam 1
News What's behind the constant running water at bus... Oct '16 Steve69 1
News Petersburg hit with lawsuit over $1.2 million i... (Sep '16) Sep '16 True Judgement 1
See all Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petersburg Forum Now

Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Petersburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,030 • Total comments across all topics: 279,924,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC